Coming Home to The Great Mother – Part 1

Earth Day 2022 Special offering.

The first segment of a 2 part journey honoring and affirming our relationship with the earth. Join us for an introductory evening to explore the roots of wisdom in western culture and the ways in which our culture has cut itself off from those deep roots, resulting in the unsustainable position we find ourselves and our world in today. Delve into good news: the original wisdom is still there for us to source and embody in our lives today.

Facilitated by Kimberlie Chenoweth and Hosted by The Center for Human Flourishing and Sonja Linman, steward of the land at 7th Elder.

Part 2 on Saturday, April 23rd. See website for information.

*image – The Great Mother – (c) Flo Schell Visionary Art 2022 floschell.com