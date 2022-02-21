Comedian Jon Dore

Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination (originals, copies or photos and state verified apps are all valid forms of proof), valid photo ID, and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

DOORS @ 7:00PM

$22 MEMBERS | $25 ADVANCE | $32 DAY OF

Genre: Comedy

Jon Dore is a talented Canadian writer and actor that has infused his comedic abilities into

numerous hit television shows and films. In addition to recently wrapping his stand-up special

for Comedy Central, he was the series lead in the CBS Pilot THE HALF OF IT, played a memorable guest star role on CBS’ Emmy Award-winning hit series HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, and played a lead role on ABC’s HOW TO LIVE WITH YOUR PARENTS.

Dore has had multiple guest appearances on CONAN, BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW, @MIDNIGHT, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER and HART OF DIXIE. His film credits include CORPSE TUB, STAG, TEEN LUST, THE PICKLE RECIPE opposite Lynn Cohen, and the indie film GUS.

In addition to acting, Dore has an impressive writing resume that includes The Comedy Network’s THE JON DORE SHOW, CBC’s JUST FOR LAUGHS, and HBO’s popular FUNNY AS HELL. You can also see Jon host eight episodes of THE STAND UP SHOW on the Comedy Network from July

2019’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.