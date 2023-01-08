COMEDIAN BETH STELLING

JANUARY 21 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM | DOORS @ 7:30PM

$30 MEMBER | $35 ADVANCE | $45 DAY OF

DINNER & SHOW: $80 MEMBER | $85 ADVANCE

SEATED SHOW

DINNER & SHOW

TACAW is pleased to partner with Epicure Catering to offer Dinner & A Show. Only 70 tickets are available for the dinner, so don’t wait to reserve your spot now. Guest Chefs Julie and Allen Domingos are planning a delicious culinary adventure. Dinner will be served in our beautiful lobby prior to the show. Patrons who don’t have a dinner reservation are welcome to purchase a standalone ticket for the show.

Dinner tickets are available until 1/15/2023 | Doors open for dinner @ 5:45pm | Dinner served at 6:00pm

Genre: Comedy

“Sweet Beth” Stelling is a Los-Angeles-based comedienne who has written and starred in her own hour-long HBO stand-up special, “Girl Daddy,” produced by Conan O’Brien, as well as “The Standups,” a half-hour comedy special on Netflix. The New York Times called her HBO special “the Best debut special of the year…. It’s a virtuosic performance, conversational while dense with jokes.” She has appeared regularly on Conan, as well as on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central, and she plays Ms. Fish on NBC’s Peacock sitcom “Rutherford Falls” opposite Ed Helms.

Beth is currently writing on season 8 of Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty.” Other writing credits include Apple’s upcoming series “Strange Planet,” Hulu’s “I Love You America with Sarah Silverman,” “The Last O.G.,” and HBO’s “Crashing.”