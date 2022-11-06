Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Come Play Bridge!

December 7 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Free

Bridge players unite! The Library Bridge Club is starting up and meeting twice a month (the first and third Wednesday afternoons) from 4-6pm. Free introductory lessons for newcomers or refresh your game for regular players. Bridge will be led by Courtney Keller, an experienced teacher and player. She will review the rules and opening moves and give pointers along the way. All levels welcome! Registration is requested, although drop-ins are welcome.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 7
Time:
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top