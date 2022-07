Join the CMC community as we watch the Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game starts at 1:05 pm on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Coors Field, Denver. Tickets are $30 per person (price increases closer to July 31) with $4 benefiting the Colorado Mountain College Alumni Association Scholarship. The first 15,000 fans will receive a free Ryan McMahon Bobblehead.