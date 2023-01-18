Colorado Extreme Welcomes Gold-Medalist U.S. Hockey Team

On Friday January 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Colorado Extreme will be hosting a mid-valley first – welcoming survivors of the Saskatchewan’s Humboldt Broncos junior ice hockey team, the Olympic Gold-Medalist U.S. Sled Hockey team and Colorado’s Sled Hockey Warriors for an exposition style game open to the public. The adaptive athletes will take to the ice from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Extreme rink in Carbondale (2340 County Rd. 100), kicking off an evening of festivities open to all.

Thanks to the support from program sponsors FirstBank and The Steadman Clinic as well as event partners Bridging Bionics Foundation, admission to the event is free with a suggested donation to Colorado Extreme at the door.

In addition to the game, the public is invited to a player meet & greet and an open skate starting at 8 p.m. (free ice skate rentals are available). All are invited to root on Colorado Extreme youth athletes during home-ice hockey games from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A silent auction supporting Colorado Extreme in their mission will be ongoing at the rink, as well as a 50/50 raffle, prizes and more throughout the evening. The night will conclude with a fireworks display over the rink.

Those interested in attending a VIP luncheon with the athletes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (tickets are $200, with limited availability) can reach out to Hailey@coloradoextreme.org to learn more.