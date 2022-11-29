Colorado Animal Rescue’s Snowshoe Shuffle at Sunlight Mountain

The annual Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle 8K is upon us! Due to weather conditions and conflicts with our February date, we are scheduled for Sunday, December 18th racing at Sunlight Mountain in Babbish Gulch!

Race Date: Sunday, December 18th.

Registration Fee: Online registration is $25, ($30 day of race), and kids under 12 are $15.

Event Location: Sunlight Mountain Resort

Registration Time: In-Person Registration at 9AM. Race Start: 10AM

Thanks to our awesome sponsors, all fees go to benefitting the shelter animals. All in-person participants will receive an awesome event shirt and be entered into a raffle to WIN some fabulous prizes provided by White House Pizza, Marble Distilling, Sunlight Mountain and many more! Special prizes will be awarded to our top finishers!

Don’t have snowshoes? Or, maybe they’re still in storage? We’ll have assorted sizes of snowshoes available for use in the race thanks to Beaver Creek Nordic Sports Center.

Race check-in and headquarters will be in the Main Lodge at Sunlight Mountain. Invite your friends and family to support Colorado Animal Rescue and join us for a morning of beautiful scenery and great exercise to support the shelter pets!