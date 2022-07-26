Colorado Animal Rescue’s Dog Day 5k

JOIN US FOR THE DOG DAY 5K!

The Dog Day 5k is a family and dog-friendly 5k race event to support the shelter pets at Colorado Animal Rescue! Meet us at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs on the morning of Saturday, August 20th for 8:00 am registration/check-in and 9:00 am Race Start – rain or shine!

Well-behaved dogs are welcome (this means good on leash, around other dogs and people – especially kids!). We’ll have water and snacks available at the start/finish line and the halfway point!

How it works:

– Online registration is open NOW through August 19th

– Race fee is $30 for adults & $15 for kids (under 12). Every racer gets a race T-shirt and event sticker, and racers 21 years and older may present their bib at Casey Brewing & Blending’s Taproom location for a free 4oz. Lager taster (good for day of race only). Prizes are awarded to our top finishers in three categories: Kids Under 12, Adults, & Adults over 50!

– In-person runners, we encourage you to be prepared for all weather conditions – cool top, rain jacket, hat, maybe a tutu, and crazy socks?! Be ready for lots of fun, and giveaways!

– For virtual runners, share your route info and race results via Facebook and Instagram, and tag @coloradoanimalrescue with photos from your adventure. Include your race sticker or favorite wacky outfit for added fun!

– Invite your friends and family to support Colorado Animal Rescue by donating in your honor of your race participation on our webpage.

THANK YOU to our sponsors at Alpine Bank, White House Pizza, and Casey Brewing & Blending!