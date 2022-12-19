Your community connector

Coffman Coffee Walks

January 6, 2023 @ 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Free

Join your local land trust for a walk to the river! Rain, snow, or shine, every first Friday of the month at 9am we will be at the ranch ready to walk to the river.

​You bring the coffee and we’ll bring the convo. The walk takes approximately one hour. Please wear sturdy shoes that you don’t mind getting wet and dress for the season. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed as it is a working ranch.

All ages are welcome! Please RSVP for every member of your party. Contact Carly Bolliger at carly@avlt.org or 970.963.8440 for any questions, special accommodations, or to cancel your registration.

Details

Date:
January 6, 2023
Time:
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.avlt.org/coffman.html

Organizer

Aspen Valley Land Trust
Phone:
970.963.8440
Email:
avlt@avlt.org
Website:
www.avlt.org

Venue

Coffman Ranch
1837 County Road 100
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9709638440
Website:
avlt.org/coffman
