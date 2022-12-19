Coffman Coffee Walks

Join your local land trust for a walk to the river! Rain, snow, or shine, every first Friday of the month at 9am we will be at the ranch ready to walk to the river.

​You bring the coffee and we’ll bring the convo. The walk takes approximately one hour. Please wear sturdy shoes that you don’t mind getting wet and dress for the season. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed as it is a working ranch.

All ages are welcome! Please RSVP for every member of your party. Contact Carly Bolliger at carly@avlt.org or 970.963.8440 for any questions, special accommodations, or to cancel your registration.