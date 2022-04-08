Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Cody Jeffryes

April 23 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Free LIVE Music!

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 23
Time:
6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Event Category:
Event Tags:
Website:
https://heatherssavorypies.com/

Organizer

Ylice Golden
Phone:
7203296316
Email:
ylice@heatherssavorypies.com
Website:
https://mountainvalley.today/

Venue

Heather’s Savory Pies & Tapas Bar
166 Midland Ave
Basalt, CO 81621 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970)927-0151
Website:
https://heatherssavorypies.com/
▲Top ▲Top