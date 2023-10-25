Your community connector

Closure: Thanksgiving Holiday

November 24

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closing early on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 in celebration of Thanksgiving. The libraries will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 25. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your continued support and have a wonderful holiday!

Thursday, November 23 & Friday, November 24

