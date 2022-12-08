Clay Play – Wheelthrowing Workshop

Facilitated by Matthew Eames

Creating pottery is known to be therapeutic, allowing for self-expression and self-discovery while offering stress relief and relaxation. When spinning clay, we have the ability to connect our minds to our hands, creating the sense of synergy between our mind and body. Please join us for a workshop led by Matthew Eames, and allow yourself to open up your mind and relieve outside stressors that you may be facing.

Art Therapy: Journal of the American Art Therapy Association states, “clay-work makes possible an entire non-verbal language or communication for the creator, through which his or her mental realm, emotional life, and primary object relations can be expressed.”

No pre-requisites are required.

This workshop is limited to six people and registration is required.