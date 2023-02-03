Clay on the Brain at Carbondale Clay Center

Aspen Strong and Carbondale Clay Center present a beginning wheel throwing workshop with CCC resident artist, Brian Chen, on Sunday, February 19th from 10-12:30PM. In this 2.5 hour class, students will learn how to center and pull terra cotta clay on the potter’s wheel to create a finished piece with the option to paint w/ a variety of under-glazes. The goal of this workshop is to explore the meditative and therapeutic properties of working with clay.

The workshop is limited to 6 participants and registration is required.

No pre-requisites are required.

Creating pottery is known to be therapeutic, allowing for self-expression and self-discovery while offering stress relief and relaxation. When working clay, we have the ability to connect our minds to our hands, creating the sense of synergy between our mind and body.

Art Therapy: Journal of the American Art Therapy Association states, “clay-work makes possible an entire non-verbal language or communication for the creator, through which his or her mental realm, emotional life, and primary object relations can be expressed.”