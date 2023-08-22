Clay National XVII – First Friday Reception

Clay National XVII – The Autobiography of the Object

Juried by Sam Harvey

On display at the CCC Gallery and online in the shop

August 21st – September 29th

Carbondale Clay National is a national exhibition of ceramic art held annually at the Carbondale Clay Center Gallery. Each year CCC’s selected juror(s) develop a theme for the exhibition, invite a handful of contemporary ceramic artists who emulate the theme, and choose about 25-30 works (scale dependent) from the jury pool.

“I have always been curious about the process in which idea becomes a reflective object. The scope of this juried exhibition will be to gather the diversity of voices found in the ceramic field with artwork ranging from an intimately small, beautiful cup, to wall tiles, to sculptural objects, etc.” – Sam Harvey, Juror