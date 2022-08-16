Clay National XVI: Say It With Clay

Juried by CCC founder, Diane Kenney

Clay National is an annual juried exhibition hosted by the Carbondale Clay Center.

This year the theme is Say It With Clay, inviting artists to share what they have to say through their ceramic work. The exhibition is on display at The Launchpad in the R2 Gallery space, in collaboration with Carbondale Arts. The show is on display August 19th – October 1st, with an opening reception on August 19th, 6-8PM.

“We experience the powerful presence of handmade work in our homes and everyday lives. Each piece has a story to tell that connects us with the maker and a memory. We can feel their spirit, as we live with the work. It is a beautiful, essential and sustaining part of our lives.” – Diane Kenney