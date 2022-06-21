Your community connector

CHRIS SMITHER

July 28 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

$30 – $45

CHRIS SMITHER
JULY 28 @ 8:00 PM
SHOW @ 8:00PM // DOORS @ 7:00PM
Genre: Folk / Blues

Fans from around the world continue to fill concert venue after concert venue eager for the galvanizing ride of a Chris Smither concert. Reviewers including the Associated Press, NPR, MOJO, and The New York Times agree that Chris remains a significant songwriter and an electrifying guitarist as he draws deeply from folk and blues, modern poets and philosophers. His latest release, More From The Levee, continues to showcase Chris Smithers extraordinary effect; that strength compounds strength, leaving the listener feeling touched by grace, or an almost otherworldly wisdom.

