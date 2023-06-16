Cheese and Chocolate Fondue

Pollinator Chocolate is proud to partner with Aspen Fondue with a delicious evening!

Aspen fondue will provide your supper and Pollinator Chocolate will provide the desert.

Call 970-340-4608 ASAP for reservations. This will sell out! $65 per person

——-

French Cheese Fondue tasting:

Our finest three cheese blend is melted into our ‘caquelon’ fondue pot, slowly, consistently stirring to ensure the perfect emulsion. Choose your dipping pleasure – whether that be our locally sourced, organic, baguette or fresh veggies. Paired with our charcuterie meats – Saucisson de Basque and Prosciutto di Parma.

The desert will be rich dark Chocolate from Bolivia or the Dominican Republic made fresh on site by Pollinator Chocolate with multiple fresh fruits available for dipping.