Chart Carbondale Draft Comprehensive Plan Update Final Open House

The Town of Carbondale Planning and Zoning Commission invites the community to connect and comment on the Draft Comprehensive Plan Update one final time on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Launchpad at 76 S. 4th Street in Carbondale.

This will be an open-house format event with conversations with the Planning Commission regarding elements in the Draft 2021 Comprehensive Plan Update including the six specific areas targeted in the document: Downtown, Opportunity Area (formerly referred to as Downtown North), Residential Focus Areas, Sustainability/Climate Action Plan, Multi-modal Mobility, and Aging in Community, as well as the Future Land Use Map.

The community can also learn what is next in the planning process.

The Draft Comprehensive Plan Update was developed based on community input and feedback collected over the past nine months through virtual and in-person meetings, focus groups, and surveys. The comments from the most recent comment period in January and February are currently being assembled .

A Spanish interpreter will be available. Go to ChartCarbondale.com for more information.