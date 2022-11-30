Your community connector

Celebrate Winter Lantern Walk

December 2 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

The annual Tinkergarten Lantern Walk has become a magical tradition, designed to help kids, big and small, welcome the darkness of winter and learn to embrace this natural change together with joy.

Our Lantern Walk will be on December 2, at 4:00 at Veltus Park, Glenwood Springs . It’s free and open to all! [Click the link in my bio / Visit tinkergarten.com/lantern ] to register for the walk! You can also learn more about the Lantern Walk, how to make your own lanterns!

December 2
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Free
www.tinkergarten.com/lantern

Tinkergarten
shannonbison@gmail.com
tinkergarten.com/lantern

veltus park
901 midland ave
glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
