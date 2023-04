Join us in celebrating National Library Week at your local library with a cake party! All are welcome. Enjoy the fun while the cake lasts.

Monday • April 24 • All Day • Carbondale Branch Library

Tuesday • April 25 • 1 pm • Glenwood Springs and Parachute Branch Libraries

Wednesday • April 26 • All Day • Rifle and Silt Branch Libraries

Friday • April 28 • All Day • New Castle Branch Library