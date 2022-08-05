Celebracíon del Mes de la Hispanidad/ Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Acompañanos en la Biblioteca de Rifle el domingo 18 de septiembre para celebrar el comienzo del Mes de la Herencia Hispana. ¡The Rifle Library celebrará con actividades, arte, música en vivo y más! Las presentaciones incluyen actuaciones de Rodrigo Arreguin, Mezclas Socials Dance, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet y otros. El programa comienza a las 2:00 pm. Presentado en colaboración con Entravision y el Centro de Arte Comunitario de Glenwood Springs.

Join us to celebrate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with activities, art, live music, and more! We’ll feature performances by Rodrigo Arreguin, Mezclas Socials Dance, the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and others. Presented in collaboration with Entravision and the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center.