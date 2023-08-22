Your community connector

CCC Annual Fall Fundraiser – Settings: The Potter’s Table

September 23 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$150

Join us at the table for CCC’s Annual Fall Fundraiser – Settings: The Potter’s Table!
Dine on handmade ceramic dinnerware that is yours to keep at the end of the evening.
Dinner will be served by Pan & Fork, dessert provided by Sifted Measures. Music by Shanti Mae Gruber & Friends, and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind ceramic treasures from CCC’s private collection.

Visit us online for tickets, sponsorship info, and more.

Details

Date:
September 23
Time:
4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
$150
Event Tags:
, ,
Website:
carbondaleclay.org/settings-2023

Organizer

Carbondale Clay Center
Phone:
9709632529
Email:
info@carbondaleclay.org
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org

Venue

Carbondale Clay Center
135 Main St
Carbondale, 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
970-963-2529
Website:
www.carbondaleclay.org
