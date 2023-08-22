CCC Annual Fall Fundraiser – Settings: The Potter’s Table

Join us at the table for CCC’s Annual Fall Fundraiser – Settings: The Potter’s Table!

Dine on handmade ceramic dinnerware that is yours to keep at the end of the evening.

Dinner will be served by Pan & Fork, dessert provided by Sifted Measures. Music by Shanti Mae Gruber & Friends, and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind ceramic treasures from CCC’s private collection.

Visit us online for tickets, sponsorship info, and more.