CCC Annual Fall Fundraiser – Settings: The Potter’s Table
September 23 @ 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm$150
Join us at the table for CCC’s Annual Fall Fundraiser – Settings: The Potter’s Table!
Dine on handmade ceramic dinnerware that is yours to keep at the end of the evening.
Dinner will be served by Pan & Fork, dessert provided by Sifted Measures. Music by Shanti Mae Gruber & Friends, and a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind ceramic treasures from CCC’s private collection.
Visit us online for tickets, sponsorship info, and more.