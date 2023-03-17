Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Caregiver Support Group

April 20 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Free

Dr. Clair Rummel, board certified geropsychologist, will be leading a care-giver support group for individuals caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias or other forms of cognitive impairment. Dr. Rummel has expertise working with individuals with dementia and their families. She particularly enjoys working with family caregivers and has led support groups for many years. Participants will share strategies for managing common caregiver concerns and reducing caregiver stress.
This program is funded by Vintage, the local area Agency on Aging.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 20
Time:
10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top