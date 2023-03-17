Caregiver Support Group

Dr. Clair Rummel, board certified geropsychologist, will be leading a care-giver support group for individuals caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias or other forms of cognitive impairment. Dr. Rummel has expertise working with individuals with dementia and their families. She particularly enjoys working with family caregivers and has led support groups for many years. Participants will share strategies for managing common caregiver concerns and reducing caregiver stress.

This program is funded by Vintage, the local area Agency on Aging.