Carbondale Rotary Fireball Drop

Get ready to watch ping pong balls falling from the sky at Sopris Park once more this Spring! The members of the Carbondale Rotary Club and title sponsor Ace Hardware announce the return of their popular fundraiser, the Fireball Drop, to Carbondale’s First Friday on May 6th at 5pm!

Up to 1,000 numbered ping pong balls will be dropped from a Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District ladder truck towards targets on the ground. The ball closest to the center target will win the $5,000 grand prize!

Each ping pong ball costs $20 each or three for $50. Members of the public can visit http://www.paybee.io/@fireballdrop@1 to purchase balls or use a new QR code featured on ticket order forms, online and on flyers displayed at businesses throughout the valley. Tickets will be sold at City Market weekends starting April 1st. Order forms are available for those wishing to purchase with cash or via checks.

Tickets can also be purchased through our partner organizations at Ascendigo, YouthZone, Roaring Fork Soccer Club, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Mt. Sopris Rotary Club and Roaring Fork Pickleball.