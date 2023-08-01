Carbondale Mass Care Shelter Training
August 30 @ 10:30 am - 3:30 pmFree
High Country Volunteers is partnering with the West Mountain Regional COAD and American Red Cross of Colorado to host a Mass Care Shelter Training in Carbondale Wednesday, August 30th. In the event of a disaster (fire, flood, etc.), we need local, trained volunteers! This is an amazing way to help our community be prepared in the event of a local disaster. Registration is required, lunch is provided. Learn more at www.wmrcoad.org.