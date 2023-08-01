Your community connector

Carbondale Mass Care Shelter Training

August 30 @ 10:30 am - 3:30 pm

Free

High Country Volunteers is partnering with the West Mountain Regional COAD and American Red Cross of Colorado to host a Mass Care Shelter Training in Carbondale Wednesday, August 30th. In the event of a disaster (fire, flood, etc.), we need local, trained volunteers! This is an amazing way to help our community be prepared in the event of a local disaster. Registration is required, lunch is provided. Learn more at www.wmrcoad.org.

Details

Date:
August 30
Time:
10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.highcountryvolunteers.org/opportunity/a0C5c00000SSNfEEAX/west-mountain-regional-mass-care-shelter-training-for-new-volunteerscarbondale

Organizer

High Country Volunteers
Phone:
970-384-8744
Email:
mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu
Website:
https://www.highcountryvolunteers.org

Venue

Third Street Center
520 South Third Street
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
9703408151
Website:
www.compassionfest.world
