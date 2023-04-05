Carbondale Family Block Party & Pride Parade

Carbondale’s 11th annual FAMILY BLOCK PARTY will be the highlight of Carbondale’s FIRST FRIDAY on May 5, 2023, from 4PM-8 PM on 4th Street Plaza.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 per person at the door and all event vendors will have activities and/or crafts for the kids. Highlights in the KidZone include: Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program – YOUTH STAGE, Carnival Games & activities by the Carbondale Recreation & Community Center, Arts & Crafts by HANDMAKERY and the Carbondale Clay Center, Carbondale Art’s Rosybelle Mobile Maker-Space, and CARE’s adorable adoptables.

We are also pleased to present the Pride Parade in conjunction with our local GSA’s (Gender Sexualities Alliance) in Carbondale, a next generation LGBTQ racial and gender justice organization that advocates for safer schools and healthier communities. The Pride Parade will stage at 2nd/Main Street at 5:15 PM and begin at 5:30 PM. All are welcome to join.

The event will feature local food for purchase from Slow Groovin’ BBQ and Sundae, as well as a Block Party Beer & Spirit Garden featuring local beers and cocktails.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go right back to our community and benefit valley youth recreation programs, Carbondale’s youth and family programming/youth and family organizations, and one of our valley’s premier animal shelters. Event beneficiaries include: Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, Colorado Animal Rescue, FocusedKids, Gender Sexualities Alliance of CMS & RFHS, LIFT-UP, Rita B. Fund, Smiling Goat Ranch, and Sopris Children’s Fund (formerly Angel Tree: Seasons of Giving)