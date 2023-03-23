CAPTAIN POW!

Earth Day AT TACAW

April 22 @ 2:30 pm

EVENT STARTS @ 2:00PM | SHOW @ 2:30PM

FREE BUT RSVP REQUESTED

SEATED SHOW | BEST FOR AGES 8 – 13

Genre: Theater for Young Audiences

All ages – best recommended for youth ages 8 – 13

The Climate Change Challenge: Captain Pow vs. Pollution, is a 45-minute two-person show that uses comedy to bring the importance of climate action to young audiences. Set in a game-show Challenge Captain POW, a champion of environmental stewardship and Pollutron, a gas-guzzling menace to natural habitats everywhere, go toe-to-toe in witty banter and combat about what causes climate change and how we can work together to combat it. Over three rounds of climate questions, the protagonists address challenges facing our generation and generations to come and take on a hopeful note about the power we as humans have to save our planet.

The 45-minute production was developed by TACAW and a team of local artists and is made possible by the generous support of the Aspen Skiing Company’s Environmental Foundation.

Presented in partnership with CORE and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies local youth and families are invited to get plugged into volunteering opportunities and environmental education events and learn about the work organizations are up to in our community. The afternoon will include a performance, post-show Q & A, and a raffle for numerous prizes.