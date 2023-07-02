Campout Along The Colorado River

Eagle County 4×4 is hosting a group camping weekend at Rancho del Rio for the nights of July 14 & 15, 2023. Plan on arriving Friday afternoon or evening. We’ve reserved the large group campsite right along the river including the covered picnic area. Campfires will be allowed, subject to local fire restrictions at the time. The registration fee (per person) includes riverfront camping (tent, RTT, or truck-bed camper), usage of the resort facilities (boat launch, picnic pavilion, etc), and a Saturday night cookout. You’ll need to book your own site if you are bringing an RV or tow-behind camper. Please plan out your fuel and supply needs. Northern Eagle County is a remote area. The nearest gas stations and grocery stores are in Kremmling, Eagle, and Edwards (all about 35 minutes drive). Rancho del Rio offers a small convenience store and limited gasoline. Expect isolated resort selection and prices. If your daily travels take you near town, it’s worth the detour. A club membership (associate or voting) will be required by the time of the event. What to bring:

-camping gear

-personal food & drink. Dinner on Saturday night will be provided.

-GMRS radio for group communication

-any recreation equipment (fishing, rafting, kayaking, etc)

-extra fuel if you’re wheeling and not planning to visit town!

Optional activities:

Trail runs: Friday: McAlister Gulch, Sheephorn Sunset drive Saturday: Crescent and Mackinaw Lakes, Big McClosky and Gypsum Hills Sunday: Red and White

We’ll self-organize trail runs in the area for Saturday and Sunday once we see who is attending.

Use of the resort property, including the boat ramp, is included.

The resort rents rafts, kayaks, etc.

River shuttles and guided river trips are available.

Registration for this event requires a current club membership. For details on the property, contact Rancho del Rio directly. For club questions, contact info@eaglecounty4x4.org Location: Rancho Del Rio, 4199 Trough Road, Bond, CO 80423 Tentative Agenda:

Friday: 1pm depart Minturn Shell (401 Main St, Minturn) for McAlister Gulch 6pm depart Rancho del Rio for Sheephorn Sunset drive

Saturday: 10am depart Ranch del Rio for Crescent and Mackinaw Lakes (difficult), or Big McClosky and Gypsum Hills (stock-friendly). Pick your trail run. 6pm dinner at Rancho del Rio

Sunday: 10 am depart Rancho del Rio for Red and White. Finish in Vail.