Calling in Deep Feminine Power & Abundance with Meghan Gilroy

October 11 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

$25

An Evening of Soul Nourishment & Shamanic Journeying!
Join Meghan as she guides us to drop in and listen to our souls, together.
We will:
• Explore the 4 Foundations of a Deeply Resourced Way of Life
• Shift from hustling, depletion & pushing to allowing sustainable, abundant cycles of work & rest
• Access how to hold yourself as a Woman of Power no matter what appears in your inner or outer world, while being held in a mycelium network of support
• Share practical tools for creating an abundance of time, money, help, pleasure & play in your everyday life
Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org.

Organizer

The Center for Human Flourishing
Phone:
9706182096
Email:
info@davinikent.org
Website:
www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

Venue

The Third Street Center
520 S. Third St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Website:
http://www.thirdstreetcenter.net
