Calling in Deep Feminine Power & Abundance with Meghan Gilroy
October 11 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm$25
An Evening of Soul Nourishment & Shamanic Journeying!
Join Meghan as she guides us to drop in and listen to our souls, together.
We will:
• Explore the 4 Foundations of a Deeply Resourced Way of Life
• Shift from hustling, depletion & pushing to allowing sustainable, abundant cycles of work & rest
• Access how to hold yourself as a Woman of Power no matter what appears in your inner or outer world, while being held in a mycelium network of support
• Share practical tools for creating an abundance of time, money, help, pleasure & play in your everyday life
Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org.