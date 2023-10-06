Calling in Deep Feminine Power & Abundance with Meghan Gilroy

An Evening of Soul Nourishment & Shamanic Journeying!

Join Meghan as she guides us to drop in and listen to our souls, together.

We will:

• Explore the 4 Foundations of a Deeply Resourced Way of Life

• Shift from hustling, depletion & pushing to allowing sustainable, abundant cycles of work & rest

• Access how to hold yourself as a Woman of Power no matter what appears in your inner or outer world, while being held in a mycelium network of support

• Share practical tools for creating an abundance of time, money, help, pleasure & play in your everyday life

Register by sending an e-mail to info@tcfhf.org.