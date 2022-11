Calligraphy Class

Have you ever wondered if calligraphy is as easy as YouTube makes it sound? Visit the Carbondale Branch Library at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to learn with Robin! We will be making holiday cards, and she will have all her tools available to try including pens, papers, practice sheets, and books. Free and open to adults. For more information call the library at 970-963-2889,