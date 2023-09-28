Cainegel Connection Tennis Tournament

Cainegel’s Connection Inc is having their annual tennis tournament fundraiser at Crown Park Saturday (Womens Doubles) 9/30 and Sunday (Mixed Doubles) 10/1. The event is full for tennis, but Saturday 9/30 Guilty Pleasure will be playing music and there will be food and drinks for donations. This event is open to the public. Come watch some tennis, meet some new people, and support the Scholarship Program that Cainegel’s Connection has created. The Scholarships go to GSHS students graduating and going into the Mental Health Field or Service of helping others.