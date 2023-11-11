C.A.R.E.’s Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle

The annual Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle is a 6-8K race (on snowshoes!) through Babbish Gulch starting and ending at the trailhead at Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs! Registration begins at 9am in Sunlight’s Main Lodge with the race kicking off at 10am!

Since Colorado winters can be unpredictable, please come prepared for any type of weather (i.e. snow, sun). While there will be snacks and drinks available in the Main Lodge, there will be no water along the trail – bring your own!

**CARPOOLING ENCOURAGED DUE TO LIMITED PARKING AT SUNLIGHT MOUNTAIN RESORT**

**DOGS MUST BE ON-LEASH AT ALL TIMES, MUST BE DOG-FRIENDLY, AND ARE NOT ALLOWED INSIDE ANY BUILDING AT SUNLIGHT MOUNTAIN RESORT**