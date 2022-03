Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.UB.S. is running a fun filled week of adventure, crafts, games, friendships Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, 2022. The program runs 9:00 am to 3:00pm and is open to K- 5th graders $300 per child.

Don’t MISS OUT on a GREAT week for your kiddo! For more info email: rockymtnkidclubs@gmail.com or call 970 404 1587.