BURSTING INTO SPRING BREAK IS BACK!! RMKC’s programs are the MOST FUN AROUND! Every day is different but every day is FILLED WITH FUN and SILLINESS! Arts and crafts, sledding, trips around town, games, outdoor games, dancing, and all sorts of great things happen when we meet!

Register online NOW because space is VERY limited-www.rockymtnkidclubs.org.

March 27 through March 31 8:30 am – 4:00 pm. $400 per week/per child and $90 drop in. MORE INFO- email: rockymtnkidclubs@gmail.com