Bubba Bellin live at Steve’s Guitars

For the past 8 years, Bubba has been loading in and out of dive bars and festivals across Texas, with his own band and as a hired gun multi-instrumentalist playing pedal steel, lead guitar and dobro with great Texas songwriters. Bubba has made a niche in the small but soulful world of “Texas Funktry”, following up on a string of 10 singles between 2021-2023 Bubba with a full length LP in spring of 23’, a smooth drinking blend of Motown and 70’s outlaw country.