Brunch with the Easter Bunny at Glenwood Caverns

Join us on Sunday April 9th from 11AM-2PM for Brunch with the Easter Bunny! This event will be a separate ticked item ($15 for Adults and $10 for children) and will include a delicious Brunch Buffet, exclusive photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, as well as a few giveaways! The purchase of a kid’s brunch ticket comes with a free gondola ticket. Spots are limited, so be sure and book yours today!

Link to tickets: https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/park-info/tickets/?promocode=ACE121221