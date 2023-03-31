Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Brunch with the Easter Bunny at Glenwood Caverns

April 9 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

$15

Join us on Sunday April 9th from 11AM-2PM for Brunch with the Easter Bunny! This event will be a separate ticked item ($15 for Adults and $10 for children) and will include a delicious Brunch Buffet, exclusive photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, as well as a few giveaways! The purchase of a kid’s brunch ticket comes with a free gondola ticket. Spots are limited, so be sure and book yours today!

Link to tickets: https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/park-info/tickets/?promocode=ACE121221

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
April 9
Time:
11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cost:
$15
Event Category:
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/event/brunch-with-the-easter-bunny/

Organizer

glenwood caverns adventure park
Phone:
970-945-4228
Email:
info@glenwoodcaverns.com
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/

Venue

glenwood caverns adventure park
51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 945-4228
Website:
https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/
▲Top ▲Top