Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

BRLD Facilities Committee Meeting

November 2 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

A meeting of Basalt Regional Library’s Facilities Committee.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
November 2
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top