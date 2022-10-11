Submit an Event « All Events BRLD Facilities Committee Meeting November 2 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Free « Bridge Club Music, Movement and Puppets with Ms. Holly » A meeting of Basalt Regional Library’s Facilities Committee. + Google Calendar+ iCal Export Details Date: November 2 Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm Cost: Free Event Category: Live Events Website: www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar Venue Basalt Regional Library 14 Midland Ave. Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map « Bridge Club Music, Movement and Puppets with Ms. Holly »