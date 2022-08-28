Bringing Stories to Life

Bring Stories to Life with Illustrator Erick Ingraham

Your Garfield County Libraries are excited to host Erick Ingraham, whose career of illustrating children’s books spanned thirty years and thirteen books. He’ll discuss how and why he became an illustrator, offer advice on what it takes to achieve your goals and dreams, show a video, and hold a drawing session using ideas from the audience. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Carbondale Branch Library. It’s free and open to all ages.