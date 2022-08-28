Your community connector

Bringing Stories to Life

September 24 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Free

Bring Stories to Life with Illustrator Erick Ingraham
Your Garfield County Libraries are excited to host Erick Ingraham, whose career of illustrating children’s books spanned thirty years and thirteen books. He’ll discuss how and why he became an illustrator, offer advice on what it takes to achieve your goals and dreams, show a video, and hold a drawing session using ideas from the audience. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Carbondale Branch Library. It’s free and open to all ages.

Details

Date:
September 24
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
tkallassy@gcpld.org

Organizer

Carbondale Branch Library
Website:
https://www.gcpld.org/

Venue

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States
Phone:
970-963-2889
Website:
www.gcpld.org
