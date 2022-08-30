Bringing Stories to Life

Bring Stories to Life: What Goes Into an Illustrated Children’s Book presented by Erick Ingraham

Erick Ingraham’s career of illustrating children’s books spanned thirty years and thirteen books. He’ll discuss how and why he became an illustrator, offer advice on what it takes to achieve your goals and dreams, show a video, and hold a drawing session using ideas from the audience.

Saturday, September 24

2:00 pm

LIBRARY:

Carbondale Branch Library