Bringing Stories to Life

September 24 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Bring Stories to Life: What Goes Into an Illustrated Children’s Book presented by Erick Ingraham
Erick Ingraham’s career of illustrating children’s books spanned thirty years and thirteen books. He’ll discuss how and why he became an illustrator, offer advice on what it takes to achieve your goals and dreams, show a video, and hold a drawing session using ideas from the audience.

Saturday, September 24
2:00 pm
LIBRARY:
Carbondale Branch Library

September 24
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
https://www.gcpld.org/news-and-events/event/bring-stories-life-what-goes-illustrated-children%E2%80%99s-book-presented-erick

Garfield County Libraries
970-625-3471
https://www.gcpld.org/

Carbondale Branch Library
sopris ave
carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-1680
http://www.carbondalearts.comp
