Bright Moves sensory-based dance for all levels

Bright Moves is a sensory-based dance class where you will experience movement in an entirely new and refreshing, nonlinear way.

Increase strength, agility, stamina, and self-awareness while gaining tools to awaken your senses and imagination. and experience freedom and pleasure in through the simple joy of moving

No experience necessary. Open to all levels ages 16+. Wear comfy clothes and socks or bare feet. Instructed by 20+ year dancer and somatic movement educator, Lilly Bright.