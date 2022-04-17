Bright Moves FREE Community Dance Class

“Bright Moves” is a sensory and embodied-anatomy approach to dance and creative movement.

Open up movement possibilities, expand your range of motion and gain flexibility and strength while sharpening your imagination and senses while having fun!

Structure is a guided class led by Lilly Bright, dancer, choreographer trained in Gaga dance and The Feldenkrais Method.

All levels and experience welcome. No prior dance experience necessary. Wear clothing you can easily move in.