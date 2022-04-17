Your community connector

Bright Moves FREE Community Dance Class

April 23 @ 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Free

“Bright Moves” is a sensory and embodied-anatomy approach to dance and creative movement.
Open up movement possibilities, expand your range of motion and gain flexibility and strength while sharpening your imagination and senses while having fun!
Structure is a guided class led by Lilly Bright, dancer, choreographer trained in Gaga dance and The Feldenkrais Method.
All levels and experience welcome. No prior dance experience necessary. Wear clothing you can easily move in.

Details

Date:
April 23
Time:
1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,

Organizer

Dance Initiative
Phone:
970 963-8681
Email:
peter@danceinitiative.org
Website:
www.danceinitiative.org

Venue

Garfield County Library
