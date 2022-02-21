Please be aware that all patrons must present proof of vaccination (originals, copies or photos and state verified apps are all valid forms of proof), valid photo ID, and adhere to all of TACAW’s Covid-safety protocols. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

BREAKING BREAD is a documentary that explores the A-Sham Festival, a groundbreaking food festival where Arab and Jewish chefs work in tandem to create mouthwatering dishes in order to foster social change.

Founded by microbiologist Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel, the first Muslim Israeli to win Israel’s television cooking competition, MasterChef, the action unfolds in the city of Haifa, a model of multicultural coexistence. The chefs put personal spins on traditional recipes handed down over generations – including kishek (a Syrian yogurt soup) and qatayef (a dessert served during Ramadan) – transforming flavors while political and religious differences melt away.

A treat for the senses, this delectable showcase of culinary heritage gives hope to the idea that collaboration in the kitchen could be a bridge to mutual understanding and, perhaps, a first step toward a lasting peace.