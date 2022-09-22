BRATS & KILOWATTS

OCTOBER 5 @ 6:00 PM

Brats & Kilowatts is a great opportunity for Holy Cross Energy members to enjoy an evening out and learn about what’s happening at your HCE co-op. Join Holy Cross Energy at TACAW on Wednesday, October 5 at 6 pm. Mark your calendar, RSVP today, and come have a brat and a brew on Holy Cross Energy.

Meet HCE President & CEO Bryan Hannegan and learn about HCE’s innovative programs and initiatives towards the goal of providing you with 100% carbon-free energy by 2030. Sign up on-site for PuRE and Peak Time Payback, and nerd out with our power supply team on how they are making it all happen.