Books to the Big Screen

Who did it better, the author or the producer? Join the Basalt Regional Library’s new book club where we compare the books to the movies. The books will be available for free 2 weeks before the film, then come back and join us for a movie night to watch the movie.

To kick off this club we are reading A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. We will be watching the 2016 film adaptation. This film is in Swedish and we will have English subtitles.