Book Talk: Woman of Light/ Mujer de Luz

We are pleased to be partnering with the CMC Common Reader program. Each year the communities of all the college campuses are encouraged to read one book together. In 2023, that book is Woman of Light/Mujer de Luz by Kali Fajardo-Anstine.

Our own Mary Fox will lead a book discussion on “the wildly entertaining and complex lives of the Lopez family…(in) this multigenerational western saga.” Readers of both languages are encouraged to attend for a lively, bilingual conversation.

Copies of the book, in both English and Spanish, will be available at the library in mid-March. Please see the CMC website for information on author talks and the affiliated Art and Creative Writing contest.