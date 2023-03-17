Your community connector

Book Talk: Woman of Light/ Mujer de Luz

April 11 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

We are pleased to be partnering with the CMC Common Reader program. Each year the communities of all the college campuses are encouraged to read one book together. In 2023, that book is Woman of Light/Mujer de Luz by Kali Fajardo-Anstine.
Our own Mary Fox will lead a book discussion on “the wildly entertaining and complex lives of the Lopez family…(in) this multigenerational western saga.” Readers of both languages are encouraged to attend for a lively, bilingual conversation.
Copies of the book, in both English and Spanish, will be available at the library in mid-March. Please see the CMC website for information on author talks and the affiliated Art and Creative Writing contest.

Details

April 11
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Free
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
970-927-4311
info@basaltlibrary.org
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
