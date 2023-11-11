Book Talk: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

Our Book Talk this month features the New York Times Best Seller, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Spanning thirty years, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and lands in between and far beyond, Gabrielle Zevin has written a dazzling and intricately imagined novel that examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to love and be loved. Yes, it is a love story, but it is not one you have read before.