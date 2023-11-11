Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Book Talk: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

December 5 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Free

Our Book Talk this month features the New York Times Best Seller, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Spanning thirty years, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Venice Beach, California, and lands in between and far beyond, Gabrielle Zevin has written a dazzling and intricately imagined novel that examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to love and be loved. Yes, it is a love story, but it is not one you have read before.

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
December 5
Time:
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
https://www.basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar.html

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top