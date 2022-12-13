Book Talk: The Sun Does Shine

Mary Fox will lead the discussion on this month’s book, The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton. In 1985, Anthony Ray Hinton was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in Alabama. Stunned, confused, and only twenty-nine years old, Hinton knew that it was a case of mistaken identity and believed that the truth would prove his innocence and ultimately set him free. For thirty years, Mr. Hinton became a beacon—transforming not only his own spirit, but those of his fellow inmates.

The Sun Does Shine was the 2022 Colorado Mountain College Common Reader selection. Copies of the book will be available on December 6.