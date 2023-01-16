Book Talk: Little Fires Everywhere

Mary Fox will lead the discussion on this month’s book, Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng.

“At the [novel’s] opening, we know at least part of the tragedy that will befall the characters — the mystery lies in figuring out how they got there. In “Little Fires Everywhere,” we begin not with a death but a house fire, and new questions: Who set it, and why? The magic of this novel lies in its power to implicate all of its characters — and likely many of its readers — in that innocent delusion. Who set the little fires everywhere? We keep reading to find out, even as we suspect that it could be us with ash on our hands.” (NYTimes).

Copies of the book will be available in mid-January.