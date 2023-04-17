Book Talk: How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water

Mary fox will lead a discussion on the Aspen Words Literary Prize finalist, “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water” by Angie Cruz. The Aspen Words jury notes “the novel is structurally inventive and flawless in register [and] serves as a subtle meditation on what it means to survive in America when America is both home and the furthest thing from home.”

Angie Cruz is the author of several novels and founder and editor in chief of Aster(ix), a literary and arts journal. She is an associate professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, April 19, Aspen Words will announce the winner of its 6th annual Literary Prize, and this book might be it! Books available by mid-April.