Book Talk: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

Join us in support of the Colorado Mountain College Common Reader as we read and discuss this year’s selection, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Aristotle is an angry teen with a brother in prison. Dante is a know-it-all who has an unusual way of looking at the world. When the two meet at the swimming pool, they seem to have nothing in common. But as the loners start spending time together, they discover that they share a special friendship — the kind that changes lives and lasts a lifetime. And it is through this friendship that Ari and Dante will learn the most important truths about themselves and the kind of people they want to be.

***********************

Acompáñanos para respaldar el programa Common Reader de Colorado Mountain College mientras leemos y discutimos la selección de este año: Aristóteles y Dante descubren los secretos del universo. Los ejemplares de este libro se encuentran disponibles en la biblioteca.

Aristóteles es un adolescente descontento, cuyo hermano se encuentra en prisión. Dante es un chico “sabelotodo” con una manera inusual de ver el mundo. Cuando ambos se conocen en la piscina local no parecen tener nada en común, pero conforme estos chicos solitarios comienzan a pasar tiempo juntos, descubren que comparten una amistad especial – de esas que transforman vidas y perduran por siempre. Es a través de esta amistad que Ari y Dante aprenderán las verdades más importantes sobre sí mismos y la clase de personas que desean ser.